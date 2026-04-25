President Zardari to undertake an official visit to China

ISLAMABAD, APR 25 (DNA): On the invitation of the Government of the People’s Republic of China, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari will undertake a visit to China from April 25 to May 1.

“The President will travel to Changsha, Hunan Province, from 25 to 27 April, and to Sanya, Hainan Province, from 28 April to 1 May.

He will hold meetings with the provincial leadership to discuss Pakistan–China bilateral relations, with a particular focus on economic and trade cooperation and the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC),” the Foreign Office Spokesperson, Saturday, said in a press release.

The visit is part of the longstanding tradition of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China and holds special significance in the context of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, being commemorated this year.

It reflected the deep commitment of both countries to further strengthening the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, it was added.=DNA