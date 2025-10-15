President Zardari strongly condemns cross-border attacks from Afghan territory

ISLAMABAD, OCT 15: /DNA/ – President Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the unprovoked cross-border attacks launched from Afghan territory on Pakistani border posts in the Spin Boldak area of Balochistan and the Kurram sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The President termed the attacks a blatant violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and an unacceptable act of aggression. He commended the professionalism and valour of Pakistan’s Armed Forces for effectively repulsing the assaults and defending the country’s borders.

President Zardari observed that the Afghan Taliban regime remains in constant violation of the Doha Accord by providing safe sanctuaries to terrorist groups that continue to attack regional countries, thereby destabilising the entire region including Pakistan. He further noted that the regime has failed to establish a broad-based and representative government in Afghanistan and continues to monopolise power to the exclusion of other political and ethnic groups.

The President called upon the authorities in Kabul to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for acts of terrorism or hostility against Pakistan. He emphasised that such provocations undermine regional peace and the long-standing bonds of brotherhood between the peoples of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

The President reaffirmed that Pakistan desires peaceful, cooperative relations with all its neighbours, but any act of aggression will be met with a firm and resolute response.