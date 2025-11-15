President Zardari signs amendment bills for Army, Air Force and Navy

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday signed the Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy Amendment Bills 2025 into law following their approval by parliament.

According to notifications shared by the PPP on the social media platform X, the president gave his assent to the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The bills, presented by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, were passed by both the lower and upper houses of parliament — the National Assembly and the Senate — this week.

What are the key changes?

Under the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, the COAS will concurrently serve as Chief of the Defence Forces for five years. Field Marshal Munir’s tenure will restart from the date the new notification is issued.

Article 243 provisions applicable to a Field Marshal will also apply to a General promoted to the rank. The federal government may authorise the Vice Chief of Army Staff or Deputy Chief of Army Staff to exercise powers of the COAS, under written orders issued on the CDF’s recommendation.

The legislation further clarifies that once the first notification for the dual office is issued, the incumbent COAS’ tenure will be deemed to have recommenced from the date of that notification.

The federal government will determine the duties and responsibilities of the CDF, including multi-domain integration, restructuring and ensuring jointness across the armed forces.

A major structural change approved in the bill is the abolition of the post of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), to be replaced by the Commander of the National Strategic Command. The prime minister may appoint the commander from among serving Pakistan Army generals for a three-year term, on the COAS/CDF’s recommendation.

The terms and conditions of the appointment will be set by the prime minister, who may also grant a three-year extension in the national security interest. The bill states that any appointment, reappointment or extension for the Commander shall not be challenged before any court.

The Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill, 2025, removes sections 10D, 10E and 10F of the Pakistan Air Force Act, 1953, which previously dealt with the appointment of the PAF chief as CJCSC, his tenure, extension and retirement.

All references to the CJCSC have been omitted across the Act. Similarly, the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill, 2025, deletes sections 14D, 14E and 14F concerning the appointment and tenure of the Naval Chief as CJCSC, also removing the term from other provisions of the law.