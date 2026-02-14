President Zardari sends New Year wishes to Chinese people

ISLAMABAD, FEB 14 /DNA/ – President Asif Ali Zardari has extended Spring Festival greetings and best wishes to the Chinese people on behalf of the Pakistani people before the upcoming Chinese New Year.

“Happy New Year!” he said in Chinese in a recent interview with the Chinese media at the President’s Secretariat in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

He hoped that the two countries would further strengthen cooperation in various fields and pass on the Pakistan-China friendship from generation to generation.

Zardari pointed out that there is great potential for people-to-people and cultural exchanges between Pakistan and China. He hoped that more Pakistani films could be released in China in the future and looked forward to more excellent works jointly produced by Pakistani and Chinese artists for audiences of both countries.

Zardari also emphasized that young people represent the future of Pakistan-China bilateral relations and was delighted to see more student exchange programs between the two countries.