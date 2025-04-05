President Zardari recovering well, will be discharged within 48 hours: Dr Asim

KARACHI, APR 5: President Asif Ali Zardari is recovering well and will be discharged from the hospital in a day or two, said his physician Dr Asim Hussain on Saturday.

“The president is fine now,” said Dr Asim while addressing the media in Karachi. He added that “speculations should stop now”.

The president had been placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

In the previous update, the physician said that the president was receiving medical care from infectious disease specialists at a private hospital.

In today’s presser, he elaborated that the hospital arranged some medicines for the head of state that were unavailable in Pakistan. Asim added that coronavirus is still present in the country, and its cases are being reported.

He added that anti-viral medicines have been developed for COVID-19 patients that are very effective.

Asim said further that the president was shifted to Karachi on Monday night, and his treatment was started.

It turned out to be a COVID-19 variant after his medical tests confirmed the diagnosis, said Asim, adding that the variant was nonfatal.

The physician also expressed sorrow over “baseless reports” being aired by Indian media and certain social media accounts.

Asim slammed political opponents for twisting the facts and said that even ailing persons were not spared from such misinformation.

Earlier, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon refuted reports relating to Zardari’s health and said that his health was improving.

In a statement, Memon said that reports suggesting that President Zardari was being shifted to Dubai for medical treatment were not true and that the latter would soon recover completely.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif enquired about the health of President Zardari via a telephone call.

The premier prayed for the early recovery of the president, adding that prayers of the entire nation were with the president.