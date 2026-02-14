President Zardari reaffirms commitment to economic recovery, unity

RAHIM YAR KHAN, Feb 14: /DNA/ – President Asif Ali Zardari reiterated his resolve to steer the country toward economic recovery, strengthen national unity, and uphold the ideological legacy of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Speaking to the local leadership and former ticket holders of the party from South Punjab, he said that being there felt like being in his home province Sindh, noting that the culture across both regions reflected unity and shared traditions and heritage.

He expressed pride in having spent around 14 years in prison, stating that he endured those years with courage, thanks to the unwavering support and indomitable will of the party workers.

In an apparent reference to a political rival now in opposition , he remarked that true leadership was tested in difficult times, contrasting his long imprisonment with others who, despite spending a shorter period behind bars and having enjoyed all facilities, could not withstand the pressure.

The President acknowledged that the country was facing economic hardships and inflation but attributed the situation to the mismanagement of the previous four-year government. He said the current Prime Minister was making sincere efforts to stabilize the economy and ensure smooth governance despite numerous challenges.

Highlighting national security concerns, Zardari pointed to tensions along international borders and said that hostile forces remained active. He criticised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that their recent defeat last year did bring sense on the other side of the border. He praised Pakistan’s armed forces for their continued sacrifices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, emphasising that they have always defended the country with courage and faith.

He stressed the importance of providing modern facilities to farmers to accelerate agricultural growth, ensure food security and national progress.

President Zardari also appreciated the services of senior political figures from South Punjab, including Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood and the Gillani family, stating that their contributions have strengthened the region’s political landscape.

Reaffirming the party’s ideological foundations, he said the vision initiated by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was carried forward by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and continued under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He expressed optimism that economic conditions would improve soon and pledged that the party would continue striving to secure a better future for the nation’s youth.

Earlier, President PPP South Punjab, Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood warmly welcomed President Asif Ali Zardari on his arrival in South Punjab and expressed gratitude for his visit to the region.

He mentioned that all those present at the gathering were mobilised by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s hard work and commitment. He added that the party chairman had formed a strong and effective team purely on merit. He emphasised that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has always been built on peoples’ ideology, and its workers remained loyal to the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto later carried forward by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

He stated that party workers were ideological and committed individuals who have witnessed the time of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, and even today they stand firmly with President Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“Our workers are not driven by greed or personal interests; they are motivated by principles and ideology,” he added.

Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood further remarked that it reflects President Zardari’s broad vision and political maturity that he chose to leave the President House to visit a small town to personally meet party workers and local leadership.

He maintained that it was not an easy task for a sitting President to step out of the Presidency and come among the grassroots workers, but this gesture showed his connection with the people.

He expressed confidence that President Zardari’s visit to South Punjab would have a highly positive impact and would further boost the morale and enthusiasm of the party workers across the region.

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider, MNAs, MPAs, and other local leaders were also present in the meeting.