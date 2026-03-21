President Zardari, PM Shehbaz felicitate nation on Eid-ul-Fitr

ISLAMABAD, MAR 21: National leaders extend Eid greetings, highlighting unity, brotherhood, and service to humanity. IPresident Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with other national leaders, extended felicitations to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In their special messages, the national leadership emphasised unity, brotherhood, and selflessness, while offering prayers for the country’s peace and prosperity.

President Zardari conveyed heartfelt greetings to the entire nation, noting that Eid marks the reward for the devotion, patience, and sacrifice shown during the month of Ramadan. He added that the true message of Eid lies in piety, self-accountability, and moral purity, and that it offers an opportunity to strengthen love, brotherhood, and social harmony. The President prayed for Pakistan’s safety, stability, and well-being.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation and the wider Muslim world, describing Eid as a manifestation of Allah’s special mercy and blessings. He remarked that the day brings joy after perseverance, renewing the spirit of sacrifice, unity, and service to humanity. The Prime Minister highlighted the successful completion of digital support systems for vulnerable groups during Ramadan and expressed sympathy for those affected in Gaza and the Middle East. He affirmed that unity remains the nation’s greatest strength.

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also extended Eid greetings, stating that the occasion teaches the values of sharing happiness, love, and selflessness. He added that it provides an opportunity to celebrate with family, friends, and the needy.

PM Telephones Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam

On Eid-ul-Fitr, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam to extend greetings to him and the people of Lebanon. Prime Minister Salam warmly reciprocated the message.

During the call, PM Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon, which has caused loss of innocent lives, injuries, and displacement. He assured full solidarity with the Lebanese government and people, affirming Pakistan’s continued support for Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and regional integrity. The Prime Minister stressed the urgent need to end tensions and restore peace and stability through dialogue and diplomacy. Both leaders agreed to maintain close contact in the coming days, reflecting longstanding brotherly ties between Pakistan and Lebanon.

CM Maryam Orders Foolproof Security Arrangements Across Province

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz congratulated the Islamic world on the sighting of Shawwal moon, praying that it rises with peace, faith, and security. She stated that the Eid moon brings tranquillity, happiness, and goodwill.

On the eve of Eid, she ordered foolproof security arrangements across the province and directed increased patrols near ATMs to ensure public safety.

Japanese Envoy Conveys Eid Greetings

Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Akamatsu Shuichi has conveyed Eid greetings to the Pakistani people in Urdu, terming Eid as a great blessing for Muslims. He encouraged citizens to celebrate with family and friends, enjoy festive meals, and reminded them not to forget to give Eidi to children.

MBS Offers Prayers At Masjid al-Haram

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman offered Eid prayers at Masjid al-Haram, attended by senior officials of the Saudi government. Following the prayers, the Crown Prince met with scholars, senior civil and military authorities, according to Saudi media reports.