President Zardari meets UAE ambassador, reaffirms strong bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, DEC 19 /DNA/ – Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Pakistan, Mr Salem Mohammed Salem Al Bawab Al Zaabi, called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr today.

The President welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador and conveyed best wishes for his tenure, while appreciating the services of his predecessor. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s gratitude for the UAE’s continued support, particularly in economic and infrastructure sectors, and expressed Pakistan’s readiness to host His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on an official visit at mutually convenient dates.

The meeting reviewed the close brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE and discussed ways to expand cooperation in political, economic, defence and people-to-people domains.

The President said that the UAE has held a special place for his family since the very establishment of the Emirates, noting that the relationship spans generations, from Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and continues today, with the UAE being home to his daughter. He said this personal bond reflects the depth of trust and affection that underpins Pakistan-UAE relations.

The President added that while the UAE is Pakistan’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and financial cooperation between the two countries remains strong, there is further scope to expand collaboration in investment, energy, the digital economy and infrastructure development.

He also paid tribute to the Pakistani community in the UAE, acknowledging its vital role in contributing to the UAE’s development while serving as a strong bridge between the two countries.

Parliamentary Leader of PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman, and Senator Saleem Mandviwala also attended the meeting.