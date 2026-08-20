President Zardari lauds outgoing Kazakh envoy’s role in strengthening bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, AUG 20 /DNA/ – President Asif Ali Zardari has praised Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Kistafin for his pivotal contributions to Pakistan-Kazakhstan relations during his five-year diplomatic tenure in the country.

The President made these remarks while receiving the Ambassador for a farewell meeting at Aiwan-e-Sadr. He noted that bilateral relations had made remarkable progress under Ambassador Kistafin’s watch, culminating in the historic State Visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pakistan in February 2026—the first such visit by a Kazakh head of state in 23 years. The visit elevated the relationship to a Strategic Partnership.

President Zardari emphasized the need for effective implementation of agreements and MoUs signed during the visit, urging both sides to convert political goodwill into tangible trade and investment. He expressed confidence that the target of $1 billion in bilateral trade within two years was achievable through sustained engagement. He highlighted promising sectors including agriculture, energy, mining, IT, pharmaceuticals, textiles, and defence production, while stressing the importance of enhancing road, rail, air, and maritime connectivity.

The President also thanked President Tokayev and the Kazakh government for a $1 million grant to the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund and welcomed the inauguration of the first Kazakhstan-Pakistan Artificial Intelligence Centre in Gujranwala.

In response, Ambassador Kistafin informed the President that Kazakhstan is actively working to establish railway connectivity with Pakistan. He added that six sectoral working groups—covering trade, transport, energy, agriculture, IT, and education—are already functional.

The Ambassador noted that Kazakhstan has established campuses of several leading international universities, offering Pakistani students access to quality education at significantly lower costs. Currently, around 1,000 Pakistani students are enrolled in Kazakh universities. He also highlighted Kazakhstan’s potential as a promising market for Pakistani tropical fruits, including mangoes, guava, and falsa.

Concluding the meeting, President Zardari appreciated the Ambassador’s proactive engagement with the government, business community, and academic institutions. He conveyed warm regards and best wishes to President Tokayev and wished Ambassador Kistafin success in his future assignments.