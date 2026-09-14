President Zardari lauds French Ambassador’s role in strengthening Pakistan-France ties

ISLAMABAD, SEP 14 /DNA/ – Ambassador of France Nicolas Galey paid a farewell call on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr today.

The President appreciated his contribution towards strengthening Pakistan-France relations during his tenure and expressed the hope that bilateral ties would continue to expand in all areas of mutual interest.

President Zardari said Pakistan greatly values its longstanding friendship with France and appreciated Ambassador Galey’s constructive role in moving bilateral relations forward following a difficult phase. He stressed the importance of regular high-level exchanges, stronger economic cooperation and greater interaction between the business communities of the two countries.

He also conveyed sympathies to the Government and people of France over the devastating wildfires in the country, saying that Pakistan stands in solidarity with France. He appreciated France’s acknowledgement of Pakistan’s constructive mediation role in the US-Iran conflict.

The President welcomed further cooperation in areas of mutual benefit and appreciated the contribution of French companies and the French Agency for Development to development projects in Pakistan.

The President congratulated Ambassador Galey on the completion of his assignment and conveyed his best wishes for his future endeavours.

Ambassador Nicolas Galey expressed appreciation for the support extended to him during his tenure in Pakistan. He said he values the opportunity to contribute to strengthening relations between Pakistan and France. He reiterated that France recognises the State of Palestine and supports just movements around the world aimed at upholding human rights.

Ambassador Galey appreciated Pakistan’s role in the recent US-Iran conflict, saying that Pakistan had played an important role. He praised the manner in which Pakistan handled the situation, saying, “Whatever Pakistan did was done with mastery. You did great.”