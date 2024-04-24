President Zardari, High Commissioner Hawkins pledge to strengthen Australia-Pakistan relations
ISLAMABAD, APR 24 /DNA/ – High Commissioner of Australia to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, called on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr.
During the meeting, both dignitaries discussed bilateral relations between Australia and Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of strengthening ties in various fields including trade, education, and cultural exchange.
High Commissioner Hawkins conveyed Australia’s commitment to further enhancing cooperation with Pakistan for mutual prosperity and development.
« President for stronger economic and cultural ties with China (Previous News)
Related News
President Zardari, High Commissioner Hawkins pledge to strengthen Australia-Pakistan relations
ISLAMABAD, APR 24 /DNA/ – High Commissioner of Australia to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, called onRead More
Ambassador Jemal, Climate Minister Romina launch green legacy initiative
SIALKOT, APR 24 /DNA/ – Jemal Beker Abdula, Special Envoy and Ambassador of the FederalRead More
Comments are Closed