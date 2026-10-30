President Zardari greets Algeria on 72nd National Day

ISLAMABAD, OCT 30 (DNA): President Asif Ali Zardari has extended warm congratulations to President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and the people of Algeria on their National Day, marking the 72nd anniversary of the beginning of their historic liberation revolution.

In a message on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, the President said the courage and sacrifices of the Algerian people remain an inspiration to all who cherish freedom, dignity and independence.

He recalled that Pakistan stood firmly beside Algeria during its struggle against colonial rule, noting that Pakistan’s recognition of Algeria’s provisional government in 1958, before independence, reflected the deep solidarity between the two peoples.

“For me, this friendship also carries a cherished political and personal legacy,” the President said, recalling Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s friendship with Algeria’s leaders, including Ahmed Ben Bella and Houari Boumediene, which helped strengthen the bonds between the countries.

He added that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto carried this friendship forward, and her visit to Algeria in July 1990 and meeting with President Chadli Bendjedid continued a relationship rooted in solidarity and mutual respect. “For me, these ties are both a national inheritance and a cherished family legacy,” he said.

President Zardari noted that this legacy continues to guide cooperation between the two countries at the United Nations and other international forums, adding that Pakistan and Algeria uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the sovereign equality of states, the right of peoples to self-determination and the peaceful settlement of disputes. He said their cooperation during overlapping membership of the UN Security Council in 2025 demonstrated the value of working together for these shared objectives.

The President said Pakistan and Algeria stand united in supporting the Palestinian people’s right to freedom and an independent state, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital, and share a commitment to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts, protect civilians and secure lasting peace in West Asia.

He expressed his desire to work with President Tebboune to deepen friendship and expand cooperation in trade, investment, energy, education and culture, saying “we owe it to the generations who built this relationship to translate their solidarity into greater opportunities for our peoples.”

The President wished President Tebboune good health and happiness, and the brotherly people of Algeria continued peace, progress and prosperity.