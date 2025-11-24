President Zardari, General Sahir discuss national security

ISLAMABAD, NOV 24 /DNA/ – President Asif Ali Zardari held a significant meeting with General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

The high-level meeting focused on matters of paramount national security, regional stability, and the operational readiness of the armed forces.

According to a press release issued by the President’s Secretariat, the meeting featured a comprehensive review of the country’s overall security environment. The President and the CJCSC discussed the ongoing professional pursuits of the Pakistan Armed Forces and the challenges facing the region.

President Zardari lauded the professionalism and unwavering commitment of the armed forces in safeguarding the nation’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. He expressed his confidence in the military’s capabilities to counter any threats to the country’s security.