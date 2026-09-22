President Zardari felicitates Saudi leadership and people on 96th National Day

ISLAMABAD, 22 SEP (DNA) — President Asif Ali Zardari has extended heartfelt felicitations to the leadership and brotherly people of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of the Kingdom’s 96th National Day, saying the signing of the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement and the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement have further strengthened the strategic dimension of the longstanding Pakistan-Saudi partnership.

In his letters to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the President said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted ties of faith, shared history, friendship, mutual trust and solidarity.

The President said the two countries greatly value their close relations, marked by strong cooperation and mutual support at bilateral, regional and international fora. He said the Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement and the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement mark important milestones in the longstanding partnership, contributing to peace, stability and security in the region.

President Zardari expressed confidence that the fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would continue to deepen and expand across diverse areas of mutual interest for the mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.

In his message to the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, President Zardari said he looks forward to welcoming him to Pakistan at an early and convenient date and to working closely with him to further deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation. — DNA