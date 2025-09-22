President Zardari extends warm felicitations to Saudi Arabia on National Day

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 22 /DNA/ – On behalf of the people of Pakistan, I extend my heartfelt felicitations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and to the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the occasion of their National Day. This day is a reminder of how, in a relatively short span of time, Saudi Arabia has set remarkable examples of progress and stability under its wise and determined leadership.

The bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is rooted in trust, devotion and brotherhood. For the people of Pakistan, our spiritual connection with the Kingdom is deepened by the presence of Islam’s two holiest sites—the Holy Kaaba and the Masjid-e-Nabwi ﷺ. This sacred link lends an enduring strength and uniqueness to our friendship.

We take pride in the fact that in recent days our ties have reached new milestones. The fresh partnership forged in the fields of defence and security is not only a reflection of our mutual trust but also a vital step towards peace and stability in the region. Likewise, our enhanced cooperation under Saudi Vision 2030, particularly in trade and investment, promises new opportunities for our youth and for generations to come.

The people of Pakistan will never forget that in testing times, Saudi leadership has always stood by us. It is this spirit of solidarity that makes millions of Pakistanis regard Saudi Arabia as their second home, where they continue to contribute actively to its growth and development. Their hard work and service further reinforce the bonds of our friendship.

Pakistan remains firmly committed to strengthening this brotherly relationship and to expanding cooperation across every sphere. I pray that Almighty Allah blesses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with enduring prosperity, peace and glory, and may the fraternal ties between our two nations grow ever stronger.