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President Zardari extends greetings to Nepal on national day

| September 18, 2026
President Zardari extends greetings to Nepal on national day

ISLAMABAD, Sep 18 (DNA): President, Asif Ali Zardari has extended felicitations to the Government and people of Nepal on the occasion of Constitution Day, and the National Day of Nepal.

In his letter to President of Nepal, Ramchandra Paudel, President Zardari said Pakistan and Nepal enjoy longstanding and cordial relations based on mutual respect, trust and goodwill, reinforced by close bonds of friendship between the two peoples, a Presidency’s news release said.

President Zardari said Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Nepal and values cooperation with the country bilaterally, within South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and in other multilateral forums.

He expressed confidence that the friendly relations between Pakistan and Nepal would continue to deepen and expand in the years ahead for the mutual benefit of the two countries and their peoples.

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