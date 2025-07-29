President Zardari expresses solidarity with China over rain tragedy

ISLAMABAD, JUL 29 /DNA/ – President Asif Ali Zardari has expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives caused by the recent heavy rains in China.

In his message of condolence to the people and leadership of China, President Zardari conveyed heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and expressed solidarity with those affected by the natural calamity.

He stated that Pakistan stands firmly with China in this hour of grief. Pakistan and China are united in every moment of adversity,” the President said, adding that the people of Pakistan consider the sorrow of their Chinese brothers as their own.

President Zardari reaffirmed Pakistan’s complete solidarity with China during this difficult time and shared the grief of the affected families.