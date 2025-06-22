President Zardari expresses concern over escalating tensions in Middle East

ISLAMABAD, /DNA/ – President Asif Ali Zardari expressed concern over the escalating tensions in the Middle East, which could spiral out of control with serious consequences for millions of innocent people.

The President urged all parties involved in the conflict to exercise maximum restraint and to choose the path of peace , dialogue and Diplomacy to ensure enduring peace and stability in the region.

President Asif Ali Zardari also called upon the international community to play its part in de-escalating the crisis in the interest of regional stability as well as the well-being of its people.