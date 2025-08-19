President Zardari Emphasizes Strengthening Pakistan-UAE Ties During Farewell Call of UAE Ambassador

Saifullah Ansar/DNA

ISLAMABAD – The outgoing Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Al-Zaabi, paid a farewell call on President Asif Ali Zardari at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

Welcoming the ambassador, President Zardari highlighted the significance of Pakistan’s long-standing fraternal relations with the UAE and expressed Islamabad’s strong desire to further deepen bilateral cooperation across all sectors. He said Pakistan greatly values its historical ties with the UAE, which are rooted in common faith, culture, and mutual trust.

The President commended Ambassador Al-Zaabi for his dedicated services in Pakistan and congratulated him on a successful diplomatic tenure. He noted that the ambassador had played an instrumental role in fostering closer people-to-people linkages and enhancing economic, cultural, and diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

President Zardari also extended gratitude to the UAE leadership and government for their consistent support to Pakistan, particularly during times of difficulty. He said the people of Pakistan hold the UAE in the highest regard for its brotherly assistance, whether in humanitarian relief, investment, or development initiatives.

Reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to advancing mutual cooperation, President Zardari stressed that both countries should continue to work together in trade, investment, energy, and human resource development. He also expressed confidence that the enduring partnership between Islamabad and Abu Dhabi will continue to grow stronger in the years ahead.

Ambassador Al-Zaabi thanked the Government of Pakistan for extending full cooperation during his diplomatic assignment and conveyed his deep appreciation for the warmth and hospitality he received. He reaffirmed that the UAE would remain a steadfast partner of Pakistan.