President Zardari congratulates Nizar Amidi on election as President of Iraq

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12: President Asif Ali Zardari, on Sunday, congratulated Nizar Amidi on his election as President of the Republic of Iraq, conveying his best wishes for his success in the new role.

“In his message, the President expressed confidence that under President Amidi’s leadership, Iraq would continue its efforts towards stability, progress and national cohesion,” President Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

The president reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen its fraternal relations with Iraq and enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

President Zardari also conveyed his good wishes for the continued prosperity and well-being of the people of Iraq.