President Zardari confers Pakistan’s highest civil award on Uzbek President

ISLAMABAD, FEB 6 /DNA/ – In a significant gesture of diplomatic friendship and deepening bilateral ties, President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday conferred Pakistan’s highest civil award, the Nishan-e-Pakistan, on the visiting President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, H.E. Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

A Special Investiture Ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, attended by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, federal ministers, senior officials, and dignitaries from both countries. The award was presented to President Mirziyoyev in recognition of his “outstanding services for strengthening fraternal relations, economic and strategic partnership” between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The ceremony underscored the commitment of both nations to enhance cooperation across multiple sectors, including trade, connectivity, security, and cultural exchange. Following the award presentation, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, presented a photo album to the Uzbek President, capturing moments from his visit and symbolizing the growing partnership.

The visit and the high honor are seen as pivotal steps in consolidating the strategic partnership within the region, particularly focusing on the operationalization of trade and transit agreements and the early completion of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project.

The event has garnered widespread attention, with citizens and officials across Pakistan expressing appreciation for the strengthening bonds between the two brotherly nations.