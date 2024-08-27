President Zardari confers Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) award on Chinese General Li Qiaoming

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (DNA): President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday awarded the Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) to General Li Qiaoming, Commander of the Ground Forces of China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA), in recognition of his distinguished services and significant contributions to enhancing Sino-Pak defense relations.

The award was conferred during a special investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr, attended by service chiefs and parliamentarians.

The citation at the ceremony highlighted General Li Qiaoming’s four-decade career, noting his significant contributions to the Chinese military. His intellect, administrative skills, and dedication have earned him a reputation as a courageous and capable officer, crucial in promoting peace and stability in China and beyond. General Li, is renowned for his exceptional professionalism and skills in maintaining peace and stability around China. As a friend of Pakistan, he greatly strengthened Pak-China military relations with unwavering commitment. In recognition of his valuable contributions, the president has awarded General Li Qiaoming the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military).