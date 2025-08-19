President Zardari bids farewell to UAE ambassador

DNA

ISLAMABAD, AUG 19: President Asif Ali Zardari held a farewell meeting with Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salim Al-Zaabi, the outgoing Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan, at Aiwan-e-Sadr today.

During the meeting, the President emphasized the critical importance Pakistan places on its deep-rooted, brotherly relations with the UAE and underscored the need to further strengthen this strategic partnership.

President Zardari warmly appreciated the services of Ambassador Al-Zaabi and extended his heartfelt congratulations on the successful completion of his diplomatic tenure in Pakistan. He commended the Ambassador’s efforts in fostering closer cooperation and understanding between the two nations.

Reflecting on the enduring friendship, President Zardari expressed profound gratitude for the UAE’s steadfast support and assistance to Pakistan during times of need. He highlighted that such solidarity is a true testament to the special bond shared by the two countries.

Both sides expressed a strong mutual commitment to continue building upon the existing foundations of bilateral relations, focusing on enhanced collaboration in areas of mutual interest for the prosperity of their peoples.