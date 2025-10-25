President Zardari approves no-confidence motion against AJK PM

ISLAMABAD, OCT 25: President Asif Ali Zardari has approved a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Chaudhry Anwarul Haq.

The decision was taken during a parliamentary group meeting of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in AJK, held under the chairmanship of President Zardari at the Presidential House.

Following the meeting, leaders told the media that the PPP is preparing to form the government in Azad Kashmir.

PPP AJK chapter information secretary Sardar Javed Ayoub has made it clear that two meetings concerning the party’s strategy were held at the Presidential House today and reiterated that the party is moving to establish its government in the region.

Earlier, it was reported that the PPP has claimed it holds the necessary numbers in the Legislative Assembly to bring its candidate as the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) prime minister.

According to details surfaced on Saturday, the party has agreed to table a no-confidence motion against AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq.

A meeting chaired by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Tuesday discussed the strategy for the upcoming political change in AJK. The PPP leaders from the region asserted that they have the required support in the assembly to elect their preferred prime minister.

During the session, three names were considered for the post of the next AJK prime minister: Chaudhry Yasin, Sardar Yaqoob, and Chaudhry Latif Akbar.

Former AJK Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas said that a no-confidence motion could be tabled at any time and that there was no issue regarding assembly numbers.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira told the media that detailed discussions were held on the current political situation in AJK and possible ways forward. He added that the party would hold further consultations with the president to finalise its approach once the government is formed.

Recommendations emerging from the consultative meeting will be presented to President Zardari. The ultimate decision on the next AJK prime minister will be taken by the president.