President Zardari Administers Oath to New Federal Tax Ombudsman

ISLAMABAD, DEC 16 /DNA/ – President Asif Ali Zardari administered the oath of office of the Federal Tax Ombudsman to Mr Zafar ul Haq Hijazi at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

Mr Zafar ul Haq Hijazi is a Chartered Accountant and Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, with more than four decades of experience in taxation, corporate and capital market regulation, audit oversight, financial management and advisory services. He has previously served as Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and Chairman of the Audit and Oversight Board of Pakistan.

Following the oath-taking, Mr Hijazi called on the President. During the meeting, President Zardari underlined the importance of raising public awareness about the role of the Federal Tax Ombudsman in facilitating taxpayers. He advised the Ombudsman to make effective use of modern technology to improve the timely disposal of complaints.

The President stressed that the office of the Federal Tax Ombudsman must ensure speedy and cost-free relief for aggrieved citizens and continue to expand its outreach across the country.