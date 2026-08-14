President Zardari 100-day remission for prisoners

ISLAMABAD, 14 AUG (DNA) — President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday approved several summaries sent by the Prime Minister, including the conferment of military and civil awards and a special remission of sentences for eligible prisoners.

According to the President’s Media Wing, President Zardari approved military awards for 1,172 personnel of the Armed Forces and Civil Armed Forces in recognition of their services. The president also approved the summoning of the National Assembly session on August 17 at 5:00 p.m., while the Senate session will be held at 4:00 p.m. on the same day.

On the occasion of Independence Day and Eid Milad-un-Nabi, President Zardari approved a special 100-day remission in the sentences of eligible prisoners. In addition, the president approved the conferment of national civil awards on citizens from various civilian fields in recognition of their contributions and services. — DNA