President yet to sign NA session summary

Alvi wants ECP to announces reserved seats for SIC

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Regarding the National Assembly session, although it is scheduled to be convened on February 29, the President has not granted consent to the summary submitted by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. According to sources within the President House, the delay is attributed to the fact that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not yet announced reserved seats for some parties, leaving the house incomplete.

It appears that the President is specifically waiting for the ECP to declare seats for the Sunni Ittehad Council before giving his approval. Despite this, legal experts assert that the National Assembly session is expected to proceed on February 29, even if the President does not sign the summary.