President witnesses signing of joint venture agreement

SANYA, May 1: President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday witnessed the signing of one Joint Venture Agreement and two memorandums of understanding between Pakistani and Chinese organisations, covering construction machinery, animal health and medical technology.

The engagements are aimed at advancing practical cooperation in key sectors, a Presidency’s news release said.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Al Hassan Trade Establishment, Sany International Development and Hainan Jiaolong International Technology on cooperation in high-end equipment, manufacturing and construction machinery.

The trilateral collaboration focuses on supporting work related to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor, strengthening cooperation in the supply of complete construction machinery and equipment, development of a professional talent training system and provision of after-sales operation and maintenance services.

The parties will also explore investment opportunities for establishing factories in Pakistan and advancing localised production of construction machinery. The MoU was signed by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Vice President of Sany Group Li Qin, and Chairman of Hainan Jiaolong International Trade Company Hao Jiaolong.

A Joint Venture Agreement was concluded between the Livestock & Fisheries Department, Government of Sindh and Luoyang Modern Biology Group, China for the distribution and supply of animal vaccines in Pakistan, including Foot-and-Mouth Disease vaccines.

The agreement also provides for exchange of technology and future cooperation on the introduction of track and traceability systems for animals in Pakistan.

The Agreement was signed by Senior Provincial Minister Sindh, Sharjeel Inam Memon and Chairman Luoyang Modern Biology Group Wang Shanpu.

Another memorandum of understanding was signed between Dr Ziauddin Hospital and Shenzhen Weibang Technology to develop a cooperation model based on “product + service + solution” in the field of medical technology.

The understanding focuses on the innovative application of medical intelligent robots in clinical medicine, with a view to supporting the development of Pakistan’s medical and health system.

The MoU was signed by Dr Anoop Kumar Dawani from Dr Ziauddin Hospital and Deputy General Manager of Shenzhen Weibang Technology Mr Deng Haitao.

On this occasion, a short documentary tracing 75 years of friendship between Pakistan and China was also screened.

Ali Hassan Brohi; Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh for Investment and Public-Private Partnership Projects; Chief Secretary, Sindh and Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi were also present on the occasion.