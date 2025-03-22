President urges people to set aside differences, reject division; work together for prosperous Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP/DNA): President Asif Ali Zardari has urged every Pakistani to rise above differences, reject division and negativity; and work together to build a prosperous, inclusive, and just Pakistan.

Today, the president said, they faced significant political, economic, and security challenges. In today’s world, Pakistan must navigate complex realities, tackle economic pressures, and pursue sustainable development.

At the same time, they continued to confront the menace of terrorism and their brave Armed Forces were making immense sacrifices to safeguard the homeland, the president said in a message on the observance of Pakistan Day.

Yet, they also possessed the potential to overcome these challenges and emerge stronger, he said, adding the spirit of the Pakistan Resolution reminded them that ‘Unity, Faith, and Discipline’ should be their guiding principles for success.

The president congratulated the entire nation on Pakistan Day and said Pakistan had been established after great sacrifices and untiring efforts of the founding fathers and workers of the Pakistan Movement.

“We should focus on strengthening national security, revitalising the economy, advancing agriculture, ensuring energy security, and creating opportunities for our youth. We must invest in healthcare and social welfare to ensure no Pakistani is left behind,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

Following a foreign policy under the guidelines given by the Father of the Nation, President Zardari said Pakistan continued to advocate for peaceful coexistence, regional stability and mutual cooperation.

“We are determined to build stronger relationships with our neighbours as well as the global community, based on mutual respect and shared prosperity. At the same time, we remain steadfast in defending our sovereignty and territorial integrity. Our Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies have made immense sacrifices to protect our homeland, and we salute their bravery and dedication,” he added.

On the day, the president reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine, who continue their struggle for self-determination.

Pakistan urged the international community to take immediate and decisive steps to ensure the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions, allowing the people of Kashmir and Palestine to decide their future, he added.

“The road ahead is challenging, but not impossible. The same spirit that led to the creation of Pakistan can propel us toward a brighter tomorrow. The true strength of Pakistan lies in its people—their resilience, hard work, and patriotism have carried this nation through the toughest of times. Let us honour the sacrifices of our heroes by shaping a strong, united, and prosperous Pakistan,” the president further observed.