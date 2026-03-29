President urges nation to cut food waste on Zero Day

ISLAMABAD, MAR 29: /DNA/ – President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, in a message marking the International Day of Zero Waste, observed on March 30 with a global focus on food waste, has urged the nation to prioritize reducing food loss and waste as a practical necessity across all stages of production, storage, distribution, and consumption.

The President highlighted that for countless Pakistani families, food waste is not an abstract issue but a daily economic burden. He noted that spoilage before market arrival, post-harvest losses due to inadequate storage, and large-scale disposal of cooked food at events represent squandered resources that could have been used responsibly. “At a time when households are managing tight budgets and food prices remain a concern,” the President stated, “reducing waste is closely tied to the daily wellbeing of ordinary citizens.”

Emphasizing the broader environmental and resource costs, the President explained that wasted food also means the loss of water, land, energy, and labor. Discarded food ending up in landfills contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, adding pressure to the environment. “Addressing food waste is therefore closely linked to both food security and the wider challenge of climate change,” he added.

As an agrarian economy, Pakistan must pay particular attention to losses occurring between the farm and the market. The President called for better post-harvest handling, reliable storage facilities, and stronger cold-chain systems to significantly reduce spoilage. He also urged markets, local administrations, and charitable organizations to work together to ensure surplus food reaches vulnerable communities instead of being discarded.

The President further stressed that public institutions should lead by example in their practices, while businesses across the food supply chain have a responsibility to reduce waste through better planning, improved storage, and responsible distribution. At the household level, he recommended small steps such as buying only what is needed, storing food properly, and making full use of cooked meals to make a meaningful difference.

“Reducing food waste is not a single policy measure,” the President concluded. “It requires steady effort across farms, markets, institutions, and homes. Treating food with the care it deserves will help strengthen food security, make better use of our resources, and ease pressure on the environment.”