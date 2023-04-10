President underlines need to imbibe strength from Islamic values, qualities

ISLAMABAD, APR 10 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said that considering the current challenges faced by the Muslim Ummah, it was imperative to draw strength from the Islamic values and qualities.

The president said that besides, focusing on economic stability, the Muslim countries should also concentrate on seeking the knowledge, enabling them to address the contemporary challenges.

The president was addressing at Paigham-e-Islam Conference as a chief guest. The event was attended by a large number of ambassadors, ulema, parliamentarians and scholars.

The president said that he was appalled at the spectacles of macabre aggression and violence unleashed on the innocent people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and Palestine.

A danger of genocide was lurking over the Muslims in India as the mosques were being demolished with suppressed religious identity and freedom, he added.

He said that it was indeed a difficult time for the Muslim Ummah, but he was optimistic that through collective efforts, cooperation and unity, they would overcome all these challenges.

The president further regretted that from human history, it was evident that mankind had not learnt from its bitter experiences of wrangling and tussles. The human race had witnessed large scale massacre.

He said the teachings of the Holy Quran were eternal in nature which provided guidance to the human beings.

The president stressed upon teaching of certain Islamic values to the coming generations including the supreme quality of forgiveness, adding our Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) was an embodiment of this quality who forgave all his tormentors.

He further emphasized that all political leadership of the country should show magnanimity by burying their bitterness and come forward for the country’s progress and prosperity.

Pakistan was once a fast-developing country in the region, but now other countries were leading the path which required serious retrospection, he opined.

The president also lauded the role of leadership of Saudi Arabia for resuming ties with Iran.

Earlier, Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki highlighted the significance of fraternal, historic and brotherly ties between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

He said the close and warm ties were rooted deeply and shaped by shared mutual interests, adding the people of Kingdom and the Muslim countries held Pakistan in high esteem.

Malki said that both the countries had been working closely to further strengthen their mutual cooperation in diverse fields including trade and investment.

He reiterated that Saudi Arabia would continue extending its support to the people of Pakistan through different development initiatives.

Ambassador Palestine to Pakistan, Ahmed Rabei conveyed his gratitude on behalf of the Palestinian people for the solidarity and support shown to the Palestinian cause by the Pakistani people, government and political leadership.

He also highlighted the recent surge of brutalities by the occupation Israeli forces in the holy month of Ramazan.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed d, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi and other speakers also spoke on the occasion.