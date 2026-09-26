President strongly condemns terrorist attack in D I Khan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (DNA): President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday strongly condemned the bomb blast at a police check post in Dera Ismail Khan. In a statement, he strongly condemned the bomb blast at the police check post.

The President expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of innocent precious lives in the blast. The President expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyred persons and prayed that Allah Almighty may elevate the ranks of the martyrs and grant patience to the bereaved families.

The President also prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the blast. The President directed the concerned institutions to provide the best medical facilities to the injured and make the relief operations more effective.

Targeting innocent citizens and law enforcement officials in incidents of terrorism was highly condemnable, he added. He said operations against Fitna al-Hindustan and Fitna al-Khawarij terrorists, who were committing heinous and brutal acts under foreign patronage, should be made more effective.