President strongly condemns attack on Chinese nationals
ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP/DNA): President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemned an attack on the Chinese nationals in Bisham and expressed his deep grief and sorrow over casualties. The president also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved Chinese families and the Government of China, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.
The president reiterated that the enemies of Pakistan would never cause damage to Pak-China friendship.
Chairman Bilawal condemns terror attack in Besham
ISLAMABAD, MAR 26 /DNA/ – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has strongly condemnedRead More
