President Sisi affirms Egypt’s support for Lebanon

CAIRO, Mar 11: President Abdel Fattah El Sisi made a phone contact with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, during which president Sisi affirmed Egypt’s full support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, stability, and territorial integrity.

President Sisi underscored Cairo’s backing for the Lebanese state’s efforts to extend the authority of national institutions across all Lebanese territory, Presidency Spokesman Mohamed el Shennawy said.

President Sisi also pointed out to Egypt’s intensified diplomatic efforts at both regional and international levels aimed at shielding Lebanon from the repercussions of the ongoing regional escalation, in line with Egypt’s belief in the importance of Arab and international support for Lebanon during this critical stage.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese president expressed deep appreciation for Egypt’s steadfast positions and continued support for Lebanon, as well as its keenness on the country’s security and stability, which he said reflects the strong historical ties between the two nations and their peoples.

President Aoun briefed the Egyptian president on the Lebanese state’s efforts to control weapons and strengthen state authority, in addition to the humanitarian challenges resulting from the ongoing war.

President Sisi reiterated Egypt’s support for Lebanon in confronting these conditions and affirmed Cairo’s readiness to provide necessary humanitarian assistance to help address the consequences of the displacement crisis caused by the military operations.