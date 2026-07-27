President reviews progress on Sindh-China cooperation

Nazir Siyal

KARACHI: 27 Jul /DNA/ — President Asif Ali Zardari chaired a meeting to review progress of various Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and other cooperation initiatives between the Government of Sindh and Chinese companies, directing that the agreed projects be advanced expeditiously and any remaining procedural and technical requirements completed at the earliest.

The President said this during a meeting with Chinese delegations of Anhui Nengtong New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. and Luoyang Modern Biology Group at CM House here today. Facilitated by the China-Pakistan-Africa Economic and Trade Cooperation Promotion Association, the meeting reviewed the implementation status of previously agreed areas of cooperation and discussed steps to advance their execution.

The President was briefed on the progress made on cooperation in areas including electric vehicle charging infrastructure, veterinary biological vaccines, animal identification and traceability, agricultural technology, healthcare, fire safety equipment and other sectors. The briefing also covered the steps taken by the Government of Sindh to coordinate with Chinese companies and facilitate the implementation of these initiatives.

The President said the government is fully facilitating Chinese businesses and investors. He said Pakistan highly values its All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership with China and remains committed to further strengthening economic cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), with CPEC 2.0 now underway.

The President said his regular visits to China reflect Pakistan’s commitment to deepening bilateral relations and promoting mutually beneficial economic cooperation.

During the briefing on cooperation with Anhui Nengtong New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., the President was informed about the company’s interest in manufacturing and supplying EV charging stations and developing related infrastructure in Sindh. The discussions covered the development of EV charging stations, solar-storage-charging facilities, energy storage solutions, smart charging networks, technology transfer and training.

The President said Karachi and Hyderabad offer significant potential for the development of EV infrastructure, while the Karachi-Hyderabad M-9 corridor could serve as an important starting point for intercity charging facilities. He expressed the confidence that cooperation in this area will support Pakistan’s transition towards green mobility and contribute to the development of the new energy sector.

The President was also briefed on progress in cooperation between the Government of Sindh and Luoyang Modern Biology Group on veterinary biological vaccines and animal identification and traceability. The briefing covered the roadmap for cooperation, including the ongoing visit of the Chinese delegation, the planned visit of a Sindh Institute of Animal Husbandry delegation to China in August and technical work relating to the Sindh-08 strain of the foot and mouth disease.

The President was informed that vaccine trials in China and Pakistan are expected to be concluded by November 2026, following which the cost and timelines would be finalised.

The President appreciated the cooperation between the Government of Sindh and Modern Biology Group and said that the initiatives would help strengthen veterinary epidemic prevention, improve livestock management and enhance disease control and food safety.