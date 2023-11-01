President reiterates Pakistan’s call for lifting siege in Gaza

ISLAMABAD, NOV 01 (DNA) — President Dr Arif Alvi has reiterated Pakistan’s call for lifting the siege in Gaza and open humanitarian corridor for Palestinians. He was speaking during a ceremony held in Islamabad today, for presentation of diplomatic credentials by ambassadors of different countries.

Ambassador-designate of Jordan, Dr Maen A.M. Khreasat, Ambassador-designate of the Holy See, Archbishop Germano Penemote Apostolic Nuncio, Ambassador-designate of Czech Republic, Ladislav Steinhubel, High Commissioner-designate of Brunei Darussalam, Colonel (r) Pengiran Haji Kamal Bashah bin Pengiran Haji Ahmad, and Ambassador-designate of Qatar to Pakistan, Ali Mubarak Al-Khater, presented their diplomatic credentials to President Dr Arif Alvi and later separately called on him.

The President strongly denounced the use of brutal force against innocent Palestinians and said Pakistan is seriously concerned at the incessant Israeli aggression against civilians, which has killed thousands of people including women, children, and elderly.

Talking to the envoys, the President said Pakistan wants to further intensify political, economic and cultural links with all friendly countries, besides increasing bilateral trade and investment relations.

Dr Arif Alvi highlighted that Pakistan has established a Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), which provides a one window facility for investment in IT, corporate farming, minerals and energy sectors of Pakistan.

He said foreign investors should benefit from investment friendly policies of Pakistan and invest in these sectors. The President also highlighted the gross human rights violations being committed by India in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Congratulating the envoys on their new assignments, Dr Arif Alvi expressed the confidence that they would further strengthen bilateral relations of their respective countries with Pakistan. — DNA