President RCCI Sakib Rafiq hosts iftar dinner for diplomats

ISLAMABAD, MAR 26 /DNA/ – Sakib Rafiq, President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, graciously hosted a splendid iftar dinner, bringing together esteemed members of the diplomatic corps and distinguished figures from the business fraternity. The event saw a notable turnout of diplomats representing a diverse array of nations, adding a touch of international flair to the gathering.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahid Latif Khan, Chairman of REIT, emphasized the longstanding tradition of iftar dinners at the Rawalpindi Chamber, highlighting its significance in fostering camaraderie and collaboration among stakeholders.

The enchanting ambiance of the venue, Qazi Farms, served as the perfect backdrop for the evening’s festivities, adorned with exquisite decor that added to the charm of the occasion.