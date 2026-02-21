President, PM strongly condemn terrorist attack on security forces in Bannu

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (DNA): President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Saturday, strongly condemned a terrorist attack of Fitna al Khwarij on security forces’ convoy in District Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The president and the prime minister expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Shahzada Gul Faraz and Sepoy Karamat Shah.

The president said that the great sacrifices of their martyrs were a national asset, President’s Secretariat Media Wing said in a press release.

The president and the prime minister conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs and prayed for the elevation of their ranks in Jannah and for grant of patience and strength to the bereaved families.

The president also reaffirmed the resolve that operations against Fitna al-Khwarij would continue without discrimination and with full force, emphasizing that the nation would be protected at all costs.

The president further said that terrorists who violated the sanctity of the holy month of Ramazan had no connection with Islam.

The prime minister commended the security forces for foiling the nefarious designs of Fitna al-Khwarij by eliminating five terrorists during the operation, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He further observed that act of terrorism carried out by Fitna al-Khawarij, during the blessed month of Ramazan, was proof that terrorists had no religion.

The prime minister said that the security forces acted swiftly, saving the city from major destruction, adding that under the vision of Azm-e-Istehkam, the security forces were achieving major successes in the fight against terrorism.

He further said the entire nation stood with Pakistan’s armed forces in this war against terrorism.

The prime minister reaffirmed that they were determined to completely eradicate all forms of terrorism from the country.