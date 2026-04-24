President, PM pay tribute to security forces

ISLAMABAD, APR 24 (DNA): President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the security forces for killing 22 terrorists of Fitna Al-Khawarij during a joint intelligence-based operation in Khyber district.

In separate statements, both leaders reaffirmed their resolve to continue the fight against terrorism until its complete elimination from the country.

President Zardari stated that terrorists were attempting to undermine Pakistan’s leadership efforts to ensure lasting peace in the region.

“We will defeat terrorism and continue to play a leading role in maintaining peace in the region and across the world,” the president said.

He also expressed deep grief over the martyrdom of a 10-year-old child during the operation and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed sorrow over the child’s martyrdom, which occurred as a result of unprovoked firing by the terrorists.

Strongly condemning the act, the prime minister prayed for strength and patience for the grieving family.

“The cowardly terrorists’ unprovoked firing, carried out in an attempt to save themselves, which resulted in the martyrdom of a child, is an irreparable crime against humanity,” he added.