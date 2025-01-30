President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 6 terrorists in N Waziristan IBO

ISLAMABAD, JAN 30 (APP/DNA):President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday paid tribute to the security forces for their bravery in eliminating Fitna-ul-Khawarij terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan District.

The president and prime minister paid homage to Major Hamza Israr and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem who embraced martyrdom while valiantly confronting the Khawarij terrorists during the operation, the President’s and Prime Minister’s Office in separate news releases said.

The president and prime minister praised the bravery and patriotism of Major Hamza Israr Shaheed and Sepoy Muhammad Naeem Shaheed and expressed heartfelt grief over the martyrdom of the two valiant sons of the soil.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed sympathy with the families of martyrs and prayed for patience to bear their loss. “Security forces will continue operations until terrorists are completely eliminated. Our resolve to eliminate terrorist elements and defend the country will remain unwavering,” the president said. The president reiterated the national resolve to completely eliminate Fitna-ul-Khawarij.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif prayed for the high ranks of the martyrs and patience for their bereaved families.

“We will not let the great sacrifices of the sons of the nation go in vain and will destroy the nefarious intentions of anti-state elements,” the prime minister said.

The government and security forces were mobilized to completely eradicate terrorism from the country, he added.