President, PM pay tribute to security forces for killing 32 terrorists in KP, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday paid tribute to the security forces and law enforcement agencies for the successful intelligence-based operations against terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

In separate statements, they commended the professional capabilities of the security forces for killing 24 Khawarij terrorists in Khyber District and eight terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Hindustan in Noshki District.

The president said the malicious designs of terrorist elements backed by India will be thwarted at all costs.

“The ongoing operations against Indian proxy groups of Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan are essential for safeguarding national security,” the president stated.

The president and the prime minister vowed that every conspiracy against Pakistan’s peace, stability, and sovereignty will be defeated through the nation’s resolve and the professional capabilities of the security forces.

The prime minister said the officers and personnel of the security forces were carrying out effective operations against terrorists seeking to undermine the peace of our beloved homeland.

“The entire nation, including myself, stands shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Armed Forces in our unwavering resolve to safeguard our beloved homeland,” the prime minister added.