President, PM pay tribute media workers

ISLAMABAD, 03 MAY (DNA) — President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government’s commitment to safeguarding and promoting press freedom on World Press Freedom Day. The day is being observed under the theme “Shaping a Future at Peace” this year.

The president and the prime minister emphasised the role of responsible journalism, truth, and credible information in strengthening democracy, national unity, and creating a conducive environment for media freedom.

In his message, President Zardari extended greetings to media workers globally and warned of increasing global threats to press freedom, including misinformation, disinformation, artificial intelligence misuse, algorithmic manipulation, and pressure from powerful tech platforms and social media companies.

He said such forces can distort public discourse and weaken democratic values. Reaffirming constitutional commitment under Articles 19 and 19-A, he said a free press is essential for accountability, transparency, and democracy. The president said that this year’s theme highlights that peace depends on truth, and truth depends on courageous journalism.

“At the same time, freedom brings responsibility. Accuracy must not be sacrificed for speed and balance must not give way to partisanship. Public trust, the most valuable asset of free press, must be earned, protected and never taken for granted,”he added. He also referred to Pakistan’s unified response during Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, praising the media for countering false narratives and maintaining national cohesion.

The President also paid tribute to journalists who sacrificed their lives in pursuit of truth and called for stronger protections and safer working conditions for media professionals. He also urged citizens to reject falsehood and support credible journalism, and called upon both federal and provincial governments to ensure enabling laws and safe working conditions for journalists across the country. — DNA