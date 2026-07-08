President, PM express grief over disappearance of private cargo plane in Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed deep concern and sorrow over the disappearance of a private cargo aircraft in the Arabian Sea.

In separate statements, the president and the prime minister extended their heartfelt sympathies to the families of the missing plane’s crew members.

Praying for the safe recovery of the crew, the president expressed hope for the success of the ongoing search and rescue operation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, the Pakistan Navy, and the Pakistan Air Force to utilize all available resources and expedite the search and rescue operation in the Arabian Sea.