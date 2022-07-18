President phones family of martyred Lt Col Laiq Baig
ISLAMABAD, JUL 18 (DNA) — President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday telephoned the family of Lt. Col. Laiq Baig Mirza, who was martyred after being kidnapped in Ziarat, Balochistan on July 14, and extended his condolences.
The president also talked to the family of Havaldar Khan Muhammad, who was martyred in the attack in Ziarat on July 15. He prayed for the elevated ranks of the martyrs and paid tribute to them for sacrificing their lives for the country. He expressed his sympathy to the bereaved and prayed for their patience. =DNA
« RCCI shows grave concern on economic uncertainty (Previous News)
(Next News) Demands CEC’s resignation: Free, fair polls sole answer to prevailing untold problems: Imran »
Related News
Demands CEC’s resignation: Free, fair polls sole answer to prevailing untold problems: Imran
ISLAMABAD: /DNA/ – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reiterated his resole that the soleRead More
President phones family of martyred Lt Col Laiq Baig
ISLAMABAD, JUL 18 (DNA) — President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday telephoned the family of Lt. Col.Read More
Comments are Closed