President Pezeshkian appeals for national unity, vows to tackle corruption and foreign interference

TEHRAN, JAN 11: /DNA/ – In a direct address to the Iranian people, President Masoud Pezeshkian outlined his government’s priorities, calling for national solidarity while sharply criticizing foreign powers accused of destabilizing the country.

The President emphasized his administration’s focus on solving the nation’s problems and alleviating public concerns. “We are trying to solve problems and alleviate people’s concerns,” he stated, promising to make every effort to bring tangible improvements to citizens’ lives.

A central theme of the speech was a strong warning against foreign interference. President Pezeshkian asserted that his government “will not allow any foreigners to sow seeds of discord among the nation.” He explicitly called on Iranians from all walks of life to join hands with the government to counter what he described as “foreign-backed riots.”

Drawing a clear line between legitimate public grievance and violence, the President urged citizens to separate themselves from the path of rioters and “armed terrorists.” He made a moral appeal for peace, stating, “No fellow citizen should create chaos, no human being should kill another person.”

On the domestic front, President Pezeshkian confirmed that his government is actively “fighting the roots of corruption in the country,” positioning this effort as a key component of solving the nation’s issues and restoring public trust.

His foreign policy criticism was pointed, particularly targeting the United States. “The US president should be ashamed of what he is doing in Venezuela, Gaza, elsewhere,” he declared, aligning Iran’s stance with global criticisms of American foreign policy.

Concluding with a call for collective action, President Pezeshkian asked “all Iranian people to join hands to solve problems of the nation,” framing national unity as the essential shield against both internal discord and external pressure.

The address appears to be a concerted effort by the new administration to consolidate domestic support, address economic and social grievances, and firmly reject external influence amid ongoing regional and international tensions.