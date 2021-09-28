President pays tribute to valour of martyred soldiers

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday telephoned the families of the soldiers martyred in the September 15 terrorist attack in South Waziristan and paid tribute to their valour.

The President spoke to the families of Sawar Muhammad Intezar, Sawar Salman, Sawar Sajid Hussain, Sawar Muhammad Shiraz and Lans Dafadaar Ishtiaq Hussain.

President Alvi also called the families of Naib Risaldar Amir Shakeel and Sawar Khurram Shehzad.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of elevated ranks to the souls of the martyrs and patience to their families.