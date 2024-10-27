President pays tribute to security forces for successful operations against terrorists
ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday paid tribute to security forces for launching two successful operations against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The president, in a statement, commended the bravery of security forces for conducting successful operations against Khawarij terrorists.
He expressed resolve to continue operations against terrorists until the complete elimination of Fitna al-Khawarij. “The entire nation stands with its security forces in the fight against terrorism”, the president said.
