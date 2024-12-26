President of Uzbekistan participates in an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state

On Dec 26, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in an informal meeting of the CIS heads of state in the city of St. Petersburg.

The event was attended by President of Russia Vladimir Putin, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

In the course of the meeting the main results of joint work in 2024 were summarized and priority tasks of multilateral cooperation for the coming year were considered.

The importance of developing joint measures to expand intra-regional trade and cooperation was emphasized, primarily through further elimination of barriers to mutual trade.

Opinions were exchanged on the prospects for the development of multifaceted partnership in new areas. These include the creation of engineering schools, development of Internet technologies, big data industry, creative economy, green energy and peaceful atom, implementation of digital solutions.

Topical issues of the regional and international agenda, expansion of practical cooperation within the CIS in the fight against common challenges and threats were also discussed.