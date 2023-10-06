President of Uzbekistan arrives in Moscow

Tashkent, OCT 6: President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, making an official visit to the Russian Federation, arrived from Kazan to Moscow.

At the capital’s Vnukovo-2 airport, the head of our state was met by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov and other officials.

In honor of the distinguished guest, the state flags of Uzbekistan and Russia were raised and a guard of honor was formed. A solemn welcoming ceremony took place.

In accordance with the program of the stay, on 6 October, the leaders of the two countries will hold negotiations in narrow and expanded formats. Issues of further deepening Uzbek-Russian relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance will be discussed.

It is planned to review the state and prospects for expanding comprehensive cooperation in political, trade, economic, investment, transport, communications, cultural and humanitarian spheres and other priority areas. There will be an exchange of views on current issues of the regional and international agenda.

The head of Uzbekistan will also hold negotiations with the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin.