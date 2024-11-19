President Mirziyoyev outlines eight key tasks for Uzbekistan’s upper house of parliament

President of Uzbekistan: Only strong will, unity, solidarity, and hard work will ensure peace and development in our country

TASHKENT, NOV 19 /DNA/ – Tashkent hosted the first plenary session of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan. The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the meeting.

The event was opened by the Chairman of the Central Election Commission Zayniddin Nizamkhodjayev. The National Anthem of Uzbekistan was played.

To organize the plenary session’s work, a secretariat and a group for monitoring electronic voting were established, and the agenda was approved. The Chairman of the Central Election Commission presented information on the election results to the Senate of the Oliy Majlis.

It was noted that this process was open and fair in accordance with the new version of the Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the improved national electoral legislation.

According to the Basic Law, members of the Senate were elected by secret ballot by deputies of representative bodies of state authority of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, regions, districts, and cities at relevant joint meetings. Four people were elected from each territory. Nine additional senators were appointed by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev addressed the plenary session, and sincerely congratulated the members of the new Senate on the high trust placed in them.

It was emphasized that the previous composition of the upper house made a worthy contribution to the country’s development. Over the past five years, the Senate has heard 106 reports and sent 1,300 requests to executive bodies. The parliament’s authority in the international arena has also increased significantly. During this period, the number of interparliamentary friendship groups with foreign countries increased from 26 to 73.

Constitutional reforms optimized the Senate’s composition, reducing its members from 100 to 65. At the same time, senators’ powers and responsibilities increased frequently. In particular, the upper house of parliament’s control functions and participation in forming several key state bodies have been expanded. The Senate also received the right of legislative initiative.

The President drew the attention of those gathered to the international situation and emphasized the importance of peace and unity.

“In such a difficult time, we will be able to ensure peace and development in our country only through strong will, unity, cohesion, and hard work. Esteemed senators and deputies of local councils, I believe that you are deeply aware of this important truth and your enormous responsibility”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

He noted that the current situation requires everyone to assess their work and move to a new format critically.

In this regard, the urgent tasks facing the Senate were outlined.

First. It is necessary to introduce new mechanisms for discussing laws.

It is essential to widely involve local councils in the legislative process and consider their opinion on each law. Particular attention should be paid to harmonizing local and national interests in legislative acts.

Second. Providing comprehensive support to the activities of local councils should become a priority task for the Senate.

Now, the heads of regional and Tashkent city councils are chairmen elected from among the deputies, not hokims. New mechanisms, such as the council’s inquiry and investigation, will strengthen control over the activities of territorial executive bodies.

Third. Using new approaches, local councils should interact with subordinate structures of ministries and agencies, especially district and city divisions at the local level.

Fourth. The Constitution imposes on the Senate the responsibility for ensuring that the decisions of local councils comply with the law. In this direction, an effective system that guarantees transparency and legality is necessary.

Fifth. Senate committees are the driving force of the upper house. It is time to consolidate the foundations of the institution of committee hearings at the legal level.

Sixth. Senators’ participation in implementing poverty reduction and social protection programs is crucial.

Seventh. Strengthening parliamentary control in the fight against corruption and involving the whole society in this process is extremely important. The Senate must develop specific measures to increase the population’s legal awareness and culture, form intolerance to corruption in society, and instill respect for the law, honesty, and hard work in young people.

Eighth. The introduction of a system of election of all members of the Supreme Judicial Council by the Senate aims to ensure the true independence of the judiciary. The Senate must approve candidates, get acquainted with their activities, and make appropriate conclusions.

Organizational issues were considered at the meeting. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, in accordance with Article 101 of the Constitution, submitted a candidate for the post of Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis.

Tanzila Narbayeva was elected as Chairperson of the Senate by secret ballot. The First Deputy Chairman of the Senate Sodiq Safoyev and the Deputy Chairman of the Senate Amanbay Orinbayev were also elected.

Seven committees and one commission of the Senate were established. The senators made corresponding decisions on other discussed issues.